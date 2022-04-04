New Balance amplifying 'long-standing commitment’ to US manufacturing

Joe Preston, president & CEO of New Balance Athletics, noted on Monday that his company has had a "long-standing commitment to domestic manufacturing" instead of relying on Asian countries, including Vietnam and China, like some of his competitors.

"We’ve been making product in the U.S. for years and we are the only athletic manufacturer that produces here in the states," Preston told "Varney & Co." on Monday.

He noted that the company has five factories in the U.S., including two in Massachusetts and three in Maine.

"One we just opened up last week. It’s a new facility," he continued, noting that the move led to the creation of 90 new jobs.

"We’re going to bring that up to over 200 by the end of the year," he told host Stuart Varney.

The vast majority of shoes sold in the U.S. came from China before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Preston pointed out that with the current supply chain issues presented in the economy due to the pandemic inventory is "taking so much longer" to arrive to the United States, which is "obviously tying up cash."

"So clearly I think other companies are seeing the need to onshore," he continued.

When asked if there are any signs that the supply chain "crisis" will ease in the near future, Preston responded by saying he doesn’t anticipate the situation will alleviate within the next six months.

"Still today it is difficult to get containers," he told Varney. "It is difficult to get them into the ports."

He pointed to the significant amount of ships that are waiting offshore and noted that once they get into the ports, getting the goods onto trucks is a challenge given the shortage of drivers in the U.S.

The American Trucking Association has reported that there is a shortage of 80,000 truck drivers across the country.

As it pertains to inflation, due to current macroeconomic factors, Preston noted that his company was forced to increase prices.

"We have selectively raised prices – we’ve had to," he told Varney, citing the higher cost of raw materials and the need to pay workers higher wages to attract and retain talent.

He added that the current inflationary environment is "not hurting our demand."

"Last year we grew over 30%, it was up double digits over 2019," Preston said. "We’re a $4.4 billion company today and we’re seeing that momentum into 2022."

He added that his company could have "grown even more" had it not been for supply chain constraints.

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in February with the consumer price index climbing 7.9% on an annual basis, according to data released last month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month over month, inflation rose 0.8%.

Inflation data for March will be released next week. The February data, the latest data currently available, was taken before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed prices for some items higher.