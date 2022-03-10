Expand / Collapse search
Stocks fall, inflation jumps 7.9%, gas hits new high: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

U.S. sink after hot inflation data

SymbolPriceChange%Change
I:DJI$32,969.23-317.02 -0.95%
SP500$4,232.32-45.56-1.07%
I:COMP$13,065.24-190.30-1.44%

U.S. stocks fell in early trading after the CPI Index jumped 7.9% a 40-year high.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stock futures fall ahead of key inflation reading

Traders on the NYSE floor (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday morning, ahead of the release of a key inflation report. Soaring U.S. inflation is expected to continue its surge with no sign of relief in sight, as the costs of consumer goods like gasoline and household items climb to new heights.

Posted by Ken Martin
Gas prices hit new high

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high on Thursday, jumping 6 cents from the day before to $4.318 according to the latest numbers from AAA.

The previous record was $4.252, set on Wednesday March 9, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil rises as market looks at how to fill supply gap

Silhouette of working oil pumps (iStock)

The price of oil resumed its move higher on Thursday morning after a sharp drop on Wednesday. The market is examining whether major producers will raise supply in an attempt to help plug the output lost from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin pulls back to around $39,000 following Wednesday surge

Bitcoin illustration (iStock)

Bitcoin was trading around $39,000 Thursday morning, giving back some gains picked up Wednesday. Bitcoin remains down more than 9% year-to-date.

Posted by Ken Martin

