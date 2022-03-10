Stocks fall, inflation jumps 7.9%, gas hits new high: LIVE UPDATES
Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split is set for shareholders of record on May 27, 2022.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|AMZN
|$2,785.58
|+65.29
|+2.40%
|I:DJI
|$32,969.23
|-317.02
|-0.95%
|SP500
|$4,232.32
|-45.56
|-1.07%
|I:COMP
|$13,065.24
|-190.30
|-1.44%
U.S. stocks fell in early trading after the CPI Index jumped 7.9% a 40-year high.
The Consumer Price Index rose 7.9% largely driven by energy prices. The February read does not include the Russia, Ukraine conflict.
U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday morning, ahead of the release of a key inflation report. Soaring U.S. inflation is expected to continue its surge with no sign of relief in sight, as the costs of consumer goods like gasoline and household items climb to new heights. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high on Thursday, jumping 6 cents from the day before to $4.318 according to the latest numbers from AAA.
The previous record was $4.252, set on Wednesday March 9, 2022.
The price of oil resumed its move higher on Thursday morning after a sharp drop on Wednesday. The market is examining whether major producers will raise supply in an attempt to help plug the output lost from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading
Bitcoin was trading around $39,000 Thursday morning, giving back some gains picked up Wednesday. Bitcoin remains down more than 9% year-to-date. Continue reading
