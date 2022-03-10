Inflation rises 7.9% in February, a new 40-year high

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in February, largely driven by higher gas prices.

The consumer price index climbed 7.9% on an annual basis, according to data released on Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month-over-month, inflation rose 0.8%.

The year-over-year reading is in-line with estimates and compares with an annual 7.5% jump in January, marking the fastest increase since February 1982, when inflation hit 7.6%.

Gas jumped 6.6% in February and accounted for almost a third of price hikes. Food rose by 1%.

The February data does not include the Russia, Ukraine conflict which have pushed prices at the pump to $4.31 per AAA as of today, a record high.