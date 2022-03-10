Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Inflation rises 7.9% in February, a new 40-year high

National average price for a gallon of gas is $4.31, according to AAA

Steve Forbes, chairman and CEO of Forbes Media, argues the Biden administration should 'stop the crazy regulations,' which is 'hurting' U.S. companies and 'making the supply chain crisis even worse.'   video

Steve Forbes outlines 'basic things' Biden should do to curb inflation

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in February, largely driven by higher gas prices. 

The consumer price index climbed 7.9% on an annual basis, according to data released on Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month-over-month, inflation rose 0.8%.

The year-over-year reading is in-line with estimates and compares with an annual 7.5% jump in January, marking the fastest increase since February 1982, when inflation hit 7.6%.  

Gas jumped 6.6% in February and accounted for almost a third of price hikes. Food rose by 1%.

The February data does not include the Russia, Ukraine conflict which have pushed prices at the pump to $4.31 per AAA as of today, a record high. 