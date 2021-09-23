Another ‘massive shortage’ of toilet paper, other goods likely soon: Retail expert

The U.S. will experience another "massive shortage" of toilet paper soon as supply chains continue to suffer due to pandemic-related issues, one retail expert warned.

"Product shortages as bad as they were in the beginning of COVID are coming back," Burt Flickinger said on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

His prediction comes after retail giant Costco warned customers this week that it's having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders.

He went on to say only 60% of paper ordered this week by American retailers is being shipped successfully.

"If [Costco is] alerting shoppers, it's a crisis across the country," Flickinger told Maria Bartiromo Thursday.

In response to shortages, Costco indicated that it would reinstate purchase limits at some of its store locations as customers reportedly stockpile goods once again – mimicking the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

America’s ongoing supply issues aren’t limited to toilet paper – there have been reports of shortages from everything from vehicles to chicken wings to housing materials to hot sauce this year.

Flickinger believes shortages will also extend to products like pet food and energy drinks.

He then offered advice to U.S. shoppers.

"Go to the wholesale clubs – Costco, BJ's – get the cheap gas, use the savings on paper," he said. "And go to the independent grocers across the country. They're the best in stock."

Flickinger also looked ahead to the upcoming holiday season and said people will have to change their gift-buying routines.

"Do Christmas shopping in September" instead of November or December, he said.

FOX Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this article.