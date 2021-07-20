Housing starts climb despite materials shortage

U.S. homebuilding accelerated for a second month in June despite an ongoing materials shortage.

Housing starts rose 6.3% last month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.643 million, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, exceeding the 1.59 million that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. May’s reading was revised higher to 1.546 million.

Meanwhile, permits for future construction in June fell 5.1% to a rate of 1.598 million units, below the 1.68 million that was expected.

