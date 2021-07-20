Expand / Collapse search
Housing

Housing starts climb despite materials shortage

Housing starts rose 6.3% in June

Fox News correspondent Lydia Hu has the latest on the worker shortage on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' video

US sees growing construction worker shortage amid homebuilding surge

U.S. homebuilding accelerated for a second month in June despite an ongoing materials shortage. 

Housing starts rose 6.3% last month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.643 million, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, exceeding the 1.59 million that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. May’s reading was revised higher to 1.546 million. 

Meanwhile, permits for future construction in June fell 5.1% to a rate of 1.598 million units, below the 1.68 million that was expected.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 