Hot sauce shortage hits some Taco Bells

Things are not getting spicy at some fast-food joints.

Over the past year, the restaurant and service industry has dealt with a variety of issues. Now, due to a shortage of drivers, Taco Bell is reportedly suffering from a lack of hot sauce.

Customers at the fast-food chain have complained about a lack of the popular condiment, Restaurant Business Online reports. The issue is the result of transportation issues, as opposed to an actual issue with producing the hot sauce.

In a statement obtained by FOX Business, a spokesperson for Taco Bell said, "Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items. Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon."

The company’s website also has a message posted stating, "Sorry if we can’t feed your current crave. Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items."

Other restaurant chains have also run into supply issues. According to RBO, Starbucks and Olive Garden have struggled with keeping necessary items in stock due a lack of drivers.

The restaurant industry has been struggling in the wake of pandemic closures with an apparent worker shortage. FOX News previously reported that all of the workers at a Burger King in Nebraska posted a sign that said, "We all quit, sorry for the inconvenience."

The workers were upset at the long hours and conditions they had to endure, which was caused by the restaurant being understaffed.