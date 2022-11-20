Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOOD

Man allegedly pulls gun on Wendy's employee after not getting sauce with his meal

Wendy's employees closed the drive-thru and called 911 after he allegedly drew a gun over a missing sauce packet

close
Chef and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel discusses Gov. Newsom signing a landmark fast food workers bill despite concern it will drive up consumer costs on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’ video

New California law could raid fast food min. wage to $22 an hour

Chef and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel discusses Gov. Newsom signing a landmark fast food workers bill despite concern it will drive up consumer costs on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’

A North Carolina man allegedly pulled a gun on a Wendy's employee after not receiving sauce with his order from the fast food restaurant.

Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to reports of an altercation between a customer and employees at the restaurant last week. Employees said the man, 35, was driving around the parking lot brandishing a gun and refusing to leave, according to Fox 7.

"Officers spoke with an employee at Wendy’s who told them that the man was upset that he didn’t get any sauce with his meal," Police wrote in a statement. "The man began arguing with the employee, pulled out a handgun, and threatened to shoot the employee. The employee closed the drive-thru window, and immediately called 9-1-1."

"Officers who were talking to the man in the parking lot recovered a handgun from the man’s pants pocket and determined the gun had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County," the statement continued.

WENDY'S PEPPERMINT FROSTY IS LAUNCHING IN NOVEMBER AS NEW HOLIDAY TREAT: ‘EVEN SWEETER’

Wendy's sign on a dark wood background

Sign for the fast food brand Wendy's on 18th May 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Wendy's is an American international fast food restaurant chain founded by Dave Thomas in 1969.  (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The man has since been charged with communicating a threat and possession of a stolen handgun. He was later released after posting a $2,500 bond.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Police have not released details about when the man is next scheduled to appear in court.