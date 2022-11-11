Wendy's Peppermint Frosty is launching in November as new holiday treat: 'Even sweeter'

The holiday season will be in full swing at Wendy’s this month with the chain’s new Peppermint Frosty.

Wendy’s restaurant locations will start serving the minty soft-serve dessert nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a press release the fast food chain issued.

The Peppermint Frosty will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

The pale pink frozen dessert is Wendy’s "latest flavor innovation" made with "bursts of fresh peppermint," according to John Li, vice president of culinary innovation at Wendy’s, who offered a statement for the chain’s press release.

Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty will be served alongside the chain’s Classic Chocolate Frosty, which got its start in 1969, according to "The History of Wendy’s Frosty" report the chain released in 2019 for the dessert’s 50th anniversary.

The formulators of Wendy’s iconic Frosty reportedly took inspiration from the thick ice cream that was served at a Cleveland-based racehorse track in the 1960s.

Chocolate has been Wendy’s mainstay flavor for decades.

The chain introduced a Vanilla Frosty in 2006, but the flavor was shelved over the summer to make room for the company’s Strawberry Frosty.

Marketing materials from Wendy’s say the Vanilla Frosty was put on "vacay," at the time, and that it would "be back after the summer."

Wendy’s online menu doesn’t indicate that the Vanilla Frosty has returned from its vacation and the Strawberry Frosty still appears in its place. The strawberry-flavored menu item seems to be available for online customers at select locations, including restaurants in Miami-Dade County, Florida, FOX Business found.

Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer of Wendy’s U.S., described the Peppermint Frosty and Strawberry Frosty as "seasonal flavors," according to the chain’s press release.

"Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays," said Carl Loredo in a statement.

Customers will be able to order the Peppermint Frosty in restaurants nationwide or through Wendy's mobile app after its official release date on Nov. 15, the Ohio-based restaurant chain noted.