Wendy's to get new look with modernized restaurant design

Fast-food chain Wendy’s has unveiled a new global restaurant design called "Global Next Gen" as part of an effort to "deliver more Wendy's to more people with an emphasis on convenience, speed and accuracy."

The "sleek and modern" restaurant builds, Wendy’s says, will debut in Spring 2023 with a location set to open in New Albany, Ohio.

"To accelerate our business and expand our footprint across the globe, we must consistently meet the needs of our customers however they chose to engage with Wendy's, whether that's through a digital platform or in the drive-thru," Todd Penegor, Wendy’s CEO, said in a statement. "Global Next Gen enhances the customer experience across ordering channels and streamlines operations for our crew, all while creating better returns for franchisees."

New features of the design include a "dedicated delivery pick-up window and delivery parking [that] makes it more convenient and quicker for delivery drivers, who previously needed to enter the dining room, to grab orders and go," according to Wendy’s.

Mobile pick-up shelving will also be added into the inside of the restaurants, along with a galley-style kitchen "which runs from the front to the back of the restaurant, increases efficiency and oversight for crew across all sales channels.

"The kitchen design allows for efficiencies at the point of sale, provides the ability for crew to slide between positions more easily throughout the day and supports faster order fulfillment and culinary innovation," Wendy’s says.

Wendy's, which was founded in 1969, has grown to operate approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide.

"As the first restaurant brand to offer a modern pick-up window more than 50 years ago, Wendy's continues its legacy of design and innovation with Global Next Gen," Penegor said.