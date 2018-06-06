The rise of cognitive work (re)design
Cognitive tools, relying on artificial intelligence, are considered one of the most disruptive technologies in today’s business climate.
Cognitive tools, relying on artificial intelligence, are considered one of the most disruptive technologies in today’s business climate.
As part of their series on mobility, Deloitte University Press explored how human behavior can cause delays in the adoption of new technology in the article “Framing the future of mobility: Using behavioral economics to accelerate consumer adoption.”
As part of their series on mobility, Deloitte University Press explored how human behavior can cause delays in the adoption of new technology in the article “Framing the future of mobility: Using behavioral economics to accelerate consumer adoption.”
Even though the 21st century arrived without teleportation, colonies on Mars, and many other futuristic technologies that were predicted, the prospect of self-driving cars is now on the horizon.
Even though the 21st century arrived without teleportation, colonies on Mars, and many other futuristic technologies that were predicted, the prospect of self-driving cars is now on the horizon.
An up-and-coming revolution in mobility is known as MaaS: Mobility as a Service.
The Deloitte Center for Health Solutions (DCHS) has conducted an online survey each year since 2008, polling a nationally represented sample of adults in the U.S. about their experiences and attitudes towards health care to better understand consumer interests, preferences, and attitudes.
Brigham Young University graduate Jenna Miller founded Puppies For Rent in August 2012, the summer before her senior year at BYU.
20-year-old Emily Raleigh is working to promote ‘girl power’ globally through The Smart Girls Group, a small company based in NYC.
After exploring numerous corporate jobs to no avail, Emory University student Eddie Kovel decided to pursue his passion. With the help of Kickstarter, he launched a work-out game that turns bodyweight exercises into a fun and social competition.
Across the country, businesses in tight-knit communities are attempting to cope with a barrage of taxes and regulations that sometimes do more harm than good.
There’s a new trend sweeping through small business. It’s called "upcycling," and it’s saving the consumers money and helping small businesses gain an edge in the market.
The shale revolution in America is helping to bring oil prices lower, keep gas prices down, and give the economy a boost in the process. But fracking has taken the spotlight for a number of different economic and environmental reasons.
An organic pizza company is rebounding after a fire leveled their local factory to ashes. The company, Rustic Crust and American Flatbread, decided to keep their workers on the payroll until a temporary facility could be built.
The “Uber” of the air is now available for passengers looking to hail a jet.
Thanks to Apartment List, renters now have the ability to take a three-dimensional “look” into listed apartments that functions similar to Google’s Street View.
A research group out of MIT has created a way to allow inanimate objects to respond to human touch. Internet users may soon use this technology to interact with each other or play with objects virtually.
Michael Jordan has a reason to thank inflation. Adjusting for inflation, the six-time NBA champion's net worth now tops over $1 billion.
New eyewear technology may alert soldiers to threats before they can see them.
When it comes to declaring a major, college students better pick wisely.