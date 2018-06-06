SPECIAL

Consumer Attitudes Towards Technology-Enabled Health Care

The Deloitte Center for Health Solutions (DCHS) has conducted an online survey each year since 2008, polling a nationally represented sample of adults in the U.S. about their experiences and attitudes towards health care to better understand consumer interests, preferences, and attitudes.

Playout Brought to Life by Kickstarter

After exploring numerous corporate jobs to no avail, Emory University student Eddie Kovel decided to pursue his passion. With the help of Kickstarter, he launched a work-out game that turns bodyweight exercises into a fun and social competition.