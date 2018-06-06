Innovation

Meet Gita: A rolling robot that carries your groceries
She can carry up to 44 pounds.
She can carry up to 44 pounds.
Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey spent over a million dollars biohacking his body to figure out the key to living longer.
New technology could lead to portable drug detectors.
Space company Vector wants to manufacture rockets at the same speed as Ford made Model Ts.
Autumn Siliato, a 16-year-old entrepreneur, created a clothing company where she sells different types of specialized equestrian apparel, an idea that’s netted her more than $40,000.
Moon Express wants to send you into outer space.
Diversity in Hollywood: a dramatic saga worthy of its own Emmy award.
He’s the man reigniting the world’s love of science, your personal astrophysicist; Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins hailed the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the earth as a very wise and mission-oriented person she aspired to be like.
There are 28.8 million small businesses in the United States, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and only one third of them will last 10 years.
One in ten babies are born premature (before term, 37 weeks), reports the March of Dimes.
Developers, tech experts and industry leaders are all headed to San Jose California for Apple’s (NYSE:AAPL) weeklong annual Worldwide Developers Conference.
Golf fans watching the 2017 U.S. Open championship from the comfort of their home will enjoy a bird’s-eye view as Kaze Aerial drones soar over Wisconsin’s Erin Hills golf course, the site of the tournament.
Hyperloop One completed its first full-scale test run of its hyperloop technology in a vacuum environment, the company’s co-founder Josh Giegel told FOX Business.
The Japanese automaker will offer a more efficient engine using new technology that larger rivals have pursued for years.
Some of the largest U.S. engineering and defense firms are responsible for managing the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may be one of the largest corporate giants in the U.S., but its tax bill pales in comparison to some of the other top Fortune 500 companies, a new analysis shows.
Lodging rental site Airbnb introduced a new feature on Wednesday, allowing users to make restaurant reservations on its platform.
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello might be willing to take Elon Musk up on his offer to rebuild the island’s power grid after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, causing damages estimated to be in excess of $30 billion.
During an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, 15-year-old Stephane Hatgis-Kessell and Chancellor Stephen Spahn discuss what the student plans to do with the cheap prosthetic hands he figured out how to manufacture.