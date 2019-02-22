Lego 1967 Ford Mustang set lets car enthusiasts recreate famous muscle car

Car enthusiasts will soon be able to build their very own replica model of the 1967 Ford Mustang, thanks to a collaboration between the Danish toy maker Lego and the American automaker.

The Lego Creator Ford Mustang will recreate the famous muscle car with a dark-blue frame, white racing stripe, trademark spoilers and GT emblems. Inside, the model will feature an accurate depiction of the car’s interior, while a look under the hood will show a rendering of a 390 V8 engine.

“Developed with input from Ford, this authentic replica comes with the optional add-ons for customization, including a selection of license plates, supercharger, rear ducktail spoiler, beefy exhaust pipes, front chin spoiler and a nitrous oxide tank,” Lego said in a press release.

The model is based on a 1967 edition Ford Mustang Fastback. Collectors will be also be able to choose from various license plates and store items in the car’s trunk.

Lego said the Ford Mustang kit consists of 1,470 pieces. Once completed, the model measures 3 inches high, 13 inches long and 5 inches wide.

The Lego Mustang will sell for $149.99 at Lego Stores and on the company’s website, starting on March 1.