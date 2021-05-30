Kroger offering $1M cash prize, free groceries for a year to get vaccinated

Kroger is offering Americans who get vaccinated at its clinic and pharmacy locations a chance to win a $1 million cash prize and free groceries for a year.

The move is part of the Cincinnati-based grocery chain's #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign, which aims to help the Biden administration inoculate 70% of Americans with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate President Joe Biden’s leadership and partnership with the private sector to increase vaccinations among the U.S. population, especially people of color and individuals under age 30. As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal."

FEDS SAY EMPLOYERS CAN REQUIRE WORKERS TO GET COVID VACCINE

Additional details on prizes, official rules and eligibility will be announced this upcoming week. Prizes include five $1 million payouts, totaling $5 million, and 10 free groceries-for-a-year giveaways each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners. Both Kroger customers and employees are eligible for the giveaway. Registration for the giveaway opens on June 3.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KR KROGER 37.01 +0.78 +2.15%

As of Friday, Kroger Health helped distribute more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Kroger is the latest to offer incentives for getting vaccinated, following similar moves by companies such as Budweiser, Sam Adams, Krispy Kreme, Target, Uber and Lyft, Unilever, United Airlines, White Castle, Staples, Office Depot and dating apps Match, Bumble, Badoo, BLK, Chispa, Hinge and Plenty of Fish.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 75.77 -0.10 -0.13% SAM BOSTON BEER 1,058.15 +24.85 +2.40% TGT TARGET CORP. 227.01 +0.19 +0.08% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 50.82 -0.01 -0.01% LYFT LYFT INC. 57.09 +1.60 +2.88% UL UNILEVER PLC 59.95 +0.41 +0.69% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS 58.35 -0.78 -1.32% MTCH MATCH GROUP, INC. 143.38 +0.37 +0.26% BMBL BUMBLE INC 47.72 +1.74 +3.78%

In addition, the states of New York, Ohio and Colorado have all announced vaccine lotteries and New Jersey's Rowan University is offering students $1,000 to get vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 294 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date as of Sunday, with at least 62.6% of Americans 18 years and older receiving at least one dose and 51.5% fully vaccinated.