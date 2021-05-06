Target giving out $5 coupons to shoppers who get a COVID-19 vaccine in its stores

As demand for COVID-19 vaccines begins to fade, Target is now offering shoppers a $5 coupon if they get the vaccine at a CVS pharmacy in its stores.

Target is already paying hourly team members four hours of pay and free rides through Lyft to go get the vaccine.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our No. 1 focus," Target wrote this week.

More than 600 CVS pharmacies within Target stores are currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

President Biden acknowledged Tuesday that "the pace of vaccination is slowing" as more than 56% of all Americans have already received at least one dose.

Local governments around the country are now offering incentives for residents to get vaccinated.

More than a dozen breweries in New Jersey are offering free beer to anyone who visits with a vaccination card.

If you're not a fan of booze, several marijuana dispensaries around the country are offering weed to incentivize people to get inoculated. ACT UP NY, an AIDS activism organization, has held multiple "Joints for Jabs" events in New York City.

Other areas of the country have taken a more traditional route.

West Virginia is offering $100 savings bonds to young adults who get vaccinated.

A movie theater in Cleveland is offering free popcorn to the inoculated, while Krispy Kreme is giving out a doughnut in a day to anyone with proof of vaccination.

The demand for vaccines has fallen off, but President Biden announced a goal this week of getting at least one dose to 70% of Americans by July 4.

"I’d like to get it 100%, but I think realistically we can get to that place between now and July Fourth," Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.