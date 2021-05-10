Rowan University offering $1,000 COVID vaccine incentive to students

Rowan University President Ali Houshmand told FOX Business' "Varney and Co." on Monday, that students attending the college who get the coronavirus vaccine will be given $1,000.

ALI HOUSHMAND: Actually it's students' money because our sources of revenue, Mr. Varney, is either from the state or from tuition and fees. And during the pandemic, we also got money from the federal government. So really, these belong to the taxpayers. And we have been a really good steward of our finances, trying to save money wherever we can and return it back to the students. We think that's the right thing to do. The Fed gave us money, state gives us money, and students pay tuition and fees. And when we have excessive debt, it has to go back to them. And that's why we are doing this year, really, and especially at a time where people really need help. There are a lot of students who need help.

…

Of course... students can opt-out for reasons, religious reasons or other reasons. We really believe that in a democratic society, enforcement is the wrong thing to do. Encouragement and education is a better way. And we are an educational institution. We need to educate people. We need to show them the alternatives and let them use their own ingenuity to make decisions.

…

There is reluctance on the part of a number of people, and that, quite honestly, to me, is frustrating. We need to make sure, of course, that the campus is safe and everybody's safe. We are... encouraging the staff and faculty also to get vaccinated. And we have made vaccines available through a site that the state has provided to us. We have vaccinated more than 40,000 people. So we really do want all of them to be vaccinated. And quite honestly, I think is wrong. I think we need to get back to normal and let the economy run smoothly. People get back to their work. Kids get back to school and have a semblance of normalcy I really think is wrong for people to keep on staying at home and not working is just… wrong.

