Krispy Kreme to give free doughnuts to vaccinated customers every day for rest of 2021

While there’s no such thing as a free lunch, doughnuts are apparently a different story.

Krispy Kreme, one of the most recognizable brands in the industry, is offering free doughnuts people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a press release issued Monday. However, this isn’t a typical giveaway, in that it isn't a one-time deal — customers who show their vaccination cards can apparently get a free doughnut “every day” for the remainder of 2021.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Krispy Kreme has also announced that its workers are eligible for up to four hours of paid time off in order to get vaccinated themselves.

GROUP LEAVES $3G IN CASH TIPS FOR COLORADO RESTAURANT STAFF

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," said Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer Dave Skena.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is offering its customers one free coffee and one free doughnut — no purchase necessary — every Monday from March 29 through May 24. The company claims the promotion, which available at all U.S. locations, aims to help get Americans off to a "good start in these tough times."