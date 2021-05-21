White House, dating apps team up to add VAX sticker on profiles

The largest dating apps in America are teaming up to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

The move is to support President Biden's goal of getting 70% of adults at least one coronavirus vaccine shot by July 4.

These companies join organizations across the country that have stepped up by offering incentives and information to help Americans get vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated has been shown to help people in the romance department. Those vaccinated are getting 14% more matches than those who aren't, according to research from OKCupid.

Dating apps are announcing Friday that they will offer a variety of features such as:

• Badges showing vaccination status

• Access to free premium content like boosts, super likes, and super swipes for vaccinated people

• In-app promotions and links to vaccines.gov or the text code for users

• Filters so individuals can see if others have been vaccinated

Dating apps will launch various incentives over the next several weeks.

Tinder members will be able to add stickers to their profile, including "Getting Vaxed" or "Vaccines Save Lives." And vaccinated users will have access to free premium content.

OkCupid will let daters add an "I’m Vaccinated" profile badge and be featured within OkCupid’s "Vaccinated Stacks," a new matching system that lets users search by vaccination status.

Sites such as Match, Bumble, Badoo, BLK, Chispa, Hinge and Plenty of Fish will give members the option to add a new "Vaccinated" badge to their profile to display their status.