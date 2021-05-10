Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Food

Unilever offering up free ice cream to combat vaccine hesitancy

The Breyers parent company will offer free popsicles and Klondike shakes to limited locations in Dallas-Forth Worth, St. Louis, Memphis and other locations Friday

Rowan University offering $1K to students who get COVID vaccine

Rowan University President Ali Houshmand discusses giving students a $1,000 incentive to get the coronavirus vaccine and weighs in on reluctance from teachers to return to work.

Free ice cream pairs well with the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Unilever, the maker of Breyers, Klondike and a Good Humor, among other food brands, is offering up free ice cream to health care workers and anyone getting vaccinated at a number of sites across the country starting Friday, CNN first reported. It’s the latest effort by a major company to encourage consumers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

The company will give away free popsicles and Klondike shakes at limited locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, St. Louis, Memphis, New York and Los Angeles all day on Friday.

Klondike parent Unilever is offering free ice cream to those in selected cities who get vaccinated. (Unilever). 

The free ice cream is an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy among many Americans, Unilever's vice president for its ice cream unit said. 

"There is still work to be done for pandemic recovery and addressing vaccine hesitancy is one piece of that," said Russel Lilly in a statement as reported by CNN. "Getting vaccinated is a personal milestone for many that calls for a sweet celebration and we couldn't think of a better way to do that than with ice cream."

More than half of adults in the U.S. have had a least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, however, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the week-long average number of people getting their first dose of the vaccine has started to drop from its highest point last month.

CVS AND WALGREENS WASTED MORE COVID-19 VACCINES THAN MOST STATES COMBINES 

As a result, many companies are incentivizing Americans to get their shots. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year for consumers who present their vaccination cards. The doughnut chain also said its workers are eligible for up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated. 

White Castle last month invited anyone who had a COVID-19 vaccine to get a complimentary dessert-on-a-stick through the end of May. And Nathan’s Famous, the hot dog is giving out free hot dogs as a thank you for getting the vaccine to anyone who brings their card into the Coney Island flagship restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. 