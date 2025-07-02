Kraft Heinz recalls more than 367,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon over listeria concerns

More than 367,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon have been recalled over concerns that the products may be contaminated with listeria bacteria, which can potentially cause severe infections.

The recall — voluntarily issued by Kraft Heinz,— covers fully cooked and vacuum-packed Oscar Mayer turkey bacon produced between April 24 and June 11.

The affected products were shipped to stores across the U.S., as well as to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Wednesday.

Kraft Heinz, which is North America's third-largest food and beverage company, said it is actively collaborating with public health authorities to issue the recall.

As of Wednesday, the company has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness, a Kraft Heinz spokesperson told Fox News Digital in an email.

"At Kraft Heinz, nothing matters more to us than the safety of our products and the well-being of the families who trust them," the spokesperson said. "… In line with our safety protocols, we are actively working with all retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted product from circulation."

The recalled products include:

12-ounce packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original with the UPC code 071871548601 printed under the bar code. They have use-by dates from July 18 to Aug. 2 and the lot code RS40.

36-ounce packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original containing three 12-ounce packages of product with the UPC code 071871548748 printed under the barcode. They include use-by dates from July 23 to Sept. 4 and lot codes RS19, RS40 and RS42.

48-ounce packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original containing four 12-ounce packages of product with the UPC code 071871548793 printed under the barcode. They include use-by dates from July 18 to Sept. 4 and lot codes RS19, RS40 and RS42.

The recalled products should not be consumed, and they should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased from, the USDA said.

The issue was discovered after lab testing showed that some Oscar Mayer turkey bacon products could have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Eating food contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that mainly affects those with weak immune systems, older adults and pregnant women and their newborns, according to the USDA.

In May, Fresh & Ready Foods similarly recalled several ready-to-eat foods after a listeria outbreak linked to the products left at least 10 people hospitalized in California and Nevada, according to the Food and Drug Administration.