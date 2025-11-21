Kia and Hyundai issue major recalls for over 335,000 vehicles due to fuel tank melting risk

Kia and Hyundai are recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because of an issue that could cause fuel tanks to melt.

The recalls affect approximately 250,547 Kia K5 sedans from model years 2021–2024 and 85,043 Hyundai Sonata vehicles from model years 2020–2023, all equipped with 1.6-liter turbocharged engines, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in notices issued this week.

Both automakers report the issue stems from a purge control system check valve that can wear out over time, causing air to become pressurized in the fuel tank, according to the NHTSA.

"If this occurs, the fuel tank may expand and contact the hot exhaust pipe components," the Kia recall states. "If the vehicle continues to be driven in this condition for a prolonged period, localized melting of the fuel tank may occur, possibly resulting in a fuel leak."

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Hyundai and Kia with further instructions, the notices state.

Dealership technicians will inspect and replace the faulty valve and check the fuel tank for any damage, according to the NHTSA.

Last month, Hyundai similarly announced it was recalling more than 135,000 vehicles that could short circuit during a crash.

In July, Kia issued two recall notices within a week for more than 300,000 vehicles with loose parts near the doors and windows that could fall off and pose a potential hazard to other drivers.

Kia and Hyundai did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese, Danielle Wallace and Bonny Chu contributed to this report.