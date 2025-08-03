Kia issues recalls over loose parts creating possible roadway hazards, over 300K vehicles impacted

Kia America issued two recall notices within a week for more than 300,000 vehicles over loose parts near the doors and windows that can fall off and pose a potential hazard to other drivers.

The recalls affect 201,149 Telluride models from 2023 to 2025 over faulty door belt moldings and 100,063 K5 models from 2023 to 2025 over window trim detachment issues, according to two separate July 28 notices from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Detached trim pieces can create "a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA said in both notices.

The recalled Telluride models may experience loosening and eventual detachment of its door belt molding trims – the long, narrow strip located along the top edge of the vehicle’s door where the glass window meets the metal frame of the door, according to NHTSA.

The K5 models recalled may also experience the same issue with its C-pillar garnish face plates – decorative panels located near the left and right rear windows, NHTSA said in the second notice.

Due to a supplier quality issue, the C-pillar garnish face plate and door belt molding face plate "may progressively delaminate and become loose from the base of the molding," Kia North America Safety Office said in additional notices posted on July 29.

"If the vehicle continues to be driven in this condition, the face plate may eventually fall off," Kia added. "A face plate that detaches from the vehicle while in motion may create a road hazard for other road users, increasing the risk of a crash."

Owners can bring their vehicles to a Kia dealership for a free inspection and replacement of the C-pillar trim assemblies as well as the belt molding trim assemblies, NHTSA said in the notices.

"Dealers will replace the affected C-pillar garnish assembly(ies) not previously replaced under warranty with an improved one," NHTSA said. "Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred pursuant to Kia’s General Reimbursement Plan filed May 1, 2024."

Notification letters to vehicle owners of the K5 and Telluride models are expected to be mailed on Sep. 26, NHTSA said. For more information, owners may contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542 and reference recall number SC346 for the K5 recall and SC347 for the Telluride recall, according to the agency.

Vehicle owners can check if their car is affected by visiting the NHTSA recall website, where they can search by make, model, license plate number, or Vehicle Identification Number.

NHTSA and Kia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.