Over 80,000 Kia electric, hybrid vehicles recalled over issues with airbags: NHTSA

Kia is recalling over 80,000 of its electric and hybrid vehicles over concerns about airbags, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced last week.

The recall pertains to 2023-2025 Niro EVs, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs), and Hybrid vehicles, according to the agency's website.

"The floor wiring assembly [of recalled vehicles] beneath the front passenger seat may become damaged, which can prevent the front airbags and seat belts from deploying properly or cause an unintended side curtain airbag deployment," the Jan. 17 statement read.

When an airbag deploys improperly or unintentionally, the risk of injury during a crash can increase, according to the NHTSA.

Owners of recalled vehicles are urged to visit a Kia dealer, who will inspect and fix the floor wiring assembly free of charge.

"In addition, dealers will install wiring covers," the statement read. "Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 14, 2025."

Impacted Kia owners are encouraged to call the company's customer service at 1-800-333-4542 with a recall reference number of SC332.

Last spring, Kia recalled more than 427,000 vehicles that had the potential to move while in park.

The recall covered all Telluride vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2023 as well as some 2024 models. At the time, the NHTSA warned that the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft on the vehicles "may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier."

Kia owners can also visit the NHTSA's website or call the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

FOX Business' Danielle Genovese contributed to this report.