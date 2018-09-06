Looking for a holiday season job? These companies are hiring

Some companies have already announced their holiday hiring plans, likely looking to get a head start as a tight job market is making it harder to find staff.

On Thursday, 1-800-Flowers.com announced plans to add more than 8,000 seasonal employees across its food brands nationwide, including Harry & David, Cheryl’s Cookies and The Popcorn Factory. The company said it will offer competitive wages, flexible schedules, employee discounts and incentive programs. Some seasonal hires will be considered for permanent positions once the holidays are over.

On Tuesday, Michaels announced plans to hire more than 15,000 seasonal workers for the holidays, in its U.S. and Canada stores and distribution centers. The arts and crafts retailer said it would offer its seasonal hires competitive wages and a 30 percent discount at Michaels stores, noting that last year more than 40 percent of its seasonal hires transitioned into regular workers after the holidays. This is the same amount of seasonal hires as last year.

The U.S. unemployment rate is currently 3.9 percent, its lowest level since 2000.