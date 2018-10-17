Holiday hiring hits record high, here's why

The robust economy is good news for those looking for a holiday job: The expected hiring of more than 700,000 workers by U.S. retailers would be the largest since 2014, according to a report.

Retailers are planning on adding 704,000 jobs this holiday shopping season, the highest on record, as tracked by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The previous best figures were reported in 2014, and 2018’s reading is 1.2 percent higher.

The outplacement and executive coaching firm has been tracking the data since 2012.

Analysts are expecting a busy shopping season with near-record-high consumer confidence, and a solid jobs market. According to the National Retail Federation, retailers spending will rise 5.6 percent over last year, to a record $1.1 trillion.

“Clearly, retailers are expecting consumers to spend more on their family and friends this year. In order to meet this demand, especially in a period of near full employment, retailers, logistics firms, transport, and warehousing are competing for talent and upping their employee offerings this holiday season to attract potential workers,” said Challenger.

Target, Amazon, UPS and Macy’s lead when it comes to expected seasonal hiring.