H&M yanks school uniform ad after complaints it 'sexualized' children

Swedish clothing company H&M has pulled an advertisement in Australia and apologized after receiving complaints that the ad "sexualized" children.

The ad showed two elementary-aged little girls in school uniform dresses with a slogan above them that read, "Make those heads turn in H&M's Back to School fashion."

British political commentator Adam Brooks posted an image of the ad on X, criticizing the slogan for H&M calling to "make those heads turn."

He wrote, "This was no mistake, this campaign would have had to go through many people to be signed off, why would people turn heads for kids??…sick."

KYTE BABY COMPANY FACING BOYCOTT AFTER DENYING REMOTE WORK REQUEST FOR MOM OF PREMATURE NEWBORN

Several other X users agreed with Brooks, with one replying, "Why would children want to turn heads? That is utterly ridiculous. The sexualisation of children need to stop at [sic] the perverts need to be in prison." Another posted, "This is a disgrace."

Others did not see a problem with the ad.

One user wrote, "Hmm debatable because I’d state anyone looking at this as sexual may have an issue? Adverts have been round along time and always had kids on posters, they just look like they are modelling school uniform like they’ve seen for years?"

Another responded, "I must need to adjust my offence-ometer, this appears completely harmless to me."

H&M has scrapped the ad and apologized.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We have removed this ad," the company said in a statement. "We are deeply sorry for the offence this has caused and will look into how we present campaigns going forward."