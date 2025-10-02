Expand / Collapse search
Hillshire Brands recalls 58M pounds of corn dogs over wood contamination after injury reports

Jimmy Dean and State Fair products sold nationwide to retailers, schools and Defense facilities

The Hillshire Brands Company is recalling roughly 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products after pieces of wood were found embedded in the batter, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The recalled products — packaged between March 17 and Sept. 26 — include a variety of Jimmy Dean and State Fair products, along with unbranded food service items. 

They were sold nationwide to retailers, food service locations, schools and Department of Defense facilities, according to the announcement.

School sales were commercial and not part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program, FSIS noted.

jimmy-dean-french-toast-sausage

The recalled products, packaged between March 17 and Sept. 26, include a range of Jimmy Dean and State Fair products, as well as unbranded food service items.  (The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Hillshire launched an investigation following multiple consumer complaints, including reports of five injuries. The company determined that wooden sticks entered the production process before battering. FSIS has not received additional reports of injuries but is urging anyone with health concerns to contact a medical provider, according to the announcement.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, along with school and institution refrigerators and freezers. Consumers, schools and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the agency said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

state-fair-corn-dogs-recall

Hillshire launched an investigation after multiple consumer complaints, including five injuries. (The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The recalled items can be identified by establishment numbers "EST-582" or "P-894" printed on the packaging.

Among the affected Jimmy Dean products are: 

  • Cinnamon French Toast Sausage on a Stick
  • Original Pancake & Turkey Sausage on a Stick
  • Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick
  • Pancake and Turkey on Stick
  • Pancake Batter Covering A Pork & Chicken Sausage Link, Original

State Fair products under recall include:

  • Beef Hot Dogs Wrapped in a Honey Sweetened Batter
  • Corn Dogs Batter Wrapped Franks On a Stick Made with Turkey and Chicken, Pork Added
  • Turkey Corn Dogs, Whole Grain Batter Wrapped Turkey Franks On a Stick
  • Classic Corn Dogs, Hot Dogs Made with Turkey and Chicken, Pork Added
  • Hot Dogs made with Turkey and Chicken, Pork Added Wrapped in a Honey Sweetened Batter
state-fair-fiesta-corn-dogs-1

The company determined that wooden sticks entered the production process before battering. (The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

A full list of recalled products can be found here.

The recall comes as the CDC investigates a separate multi-state listeria outbreak linked to prepared meals sold at Trader Joe’s and Walmart, which has resulted in four deaths and 19 hospitalizations.

The Hillshire Brands Company did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.