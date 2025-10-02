Hillshire Brands recalls 58M pounds of corn dogs over wood contamination after injury reports

The Hillshire Brands Company is recalling roughly 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products after pieces of wood were found embedded in the batter, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The recalled products — packaged between March 17 and Sept. 26 — include a variety of Jimmy Dean and State Fair products, along with unbranded food service items.

They were sold nationwide to retailers, food service locations, schools and Department of Defense facilities, according to the announcement.

School sales were commercial and not part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program, FSIS noted.

Hillshire launched an investigation following multiple consumer complaints, including reports of five injuries. The company determined that wooden sticks entered the production process before battering. FSIS has not received additional reports of injuries but is urging anyone with health concerns to contact a medical provider, according to the announcement.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, along with school and institution refrigerators and freezers. Consumers, schools and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the agency said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The recalled items can be identified by establishment numbers "EST-582" or "P-894" printed on the packaging.

Among the affected Jimmy Dean products are:

Cinnamon French Toast Sausage on a Stick

Original Pancake & Turkey Sausage on a Stick

Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick

Pancake and Turkey on Stick

Pancake Batter Covering A Pork & Chicken Sausage Link, Original

State Fair products under recall include:

Beef Hot Dogs Wrapped in a Honey Sweetened Batter

Corn Dogs Batter Wrapped Franks On a Stick Made with Turkey and Chicken, Pork Added

Turkey Corn Dogs, Whole Grain Batter Wrapped Turkey Franks On a Stick

Classic Corn Dogs, Hot Dogs Made with Turkey and Chicken, Pork Added

Hot Dogs made with Turkey and Chicken, Pork Added Wrapped in a Honey Sweetened Batter

A full list of recalled products can be found here.

The recall comes as the CDC investigates a separate multi-state listeria outbreak linked to prepared meals sold at Trader Joe’s and Walmart, which has resulted in four deaths and 19 hospitalizations.

The Hillshire Brands Company did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.