Listeria outbreak from recalled prepared meals sold at Trader Joe's and Walmart leaves 4 dead, 19 in hospital

A listeria outbreak affecting certain recalled prepared meals sold at Trader Joe's and Walmart has led to four deaths as well as 19 hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC issued a multi-state recall for ready-to-eat meals containing pasta that may have been contaminated by listeria.

The recall includes "Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce" sold at Walmart in 12-ounce trays with a "best if used by" dates of Sep. 22, 24, 25, 29, 30 and Oct. 1 of this year. The recall was first issued in June.

It also covers "Trader Joe's cajun style blackened chicken breast fettucine alfredo" with the "best if used by dates" of Sept. 20, 24 and 27. The CDC updated its recall to include the product in late September.

USDA ISSUES HEALTH WARNING FOR WALMART HEAT-AND-EAT PASTA MEALS OVER LINK TO DEADLY LISTERIA OUTBREAK

An update issued by the CDC on Friday showed the listeria outbreak has led to 20 cases, including 19 hospitalizations and four deaths. The outbreak also spans 15 states.

The CDC said that while the products linked to the recall should no longer be available for sale in stores, they could be consumers' fridges or freezers if they were purchased recently. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers should not eat affected foods and are urged to clean the refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched the contaminated foods as listeria can survive in the fridge and may spread on to other foods or surfaces.

SHRIMP SOLD IN 31 STATES RECALLED OVER RADIOACTIVE CONTAMINATION CONCERNS

Listeria is particularly harmful to people aged 65 and older, as well as women who are pregnant or people with weakened immune systems, because listeria can spread from their gut to other parts of the body – causing a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.

The CDC recommends that people who are vulnerable to listeria should contact a healthcare provider immediately if they have symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions – as well as fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

KRAFT HEINZ RECALLS MORE THAN 367,000 POUNDS OF OSCAR MAYER TURKEY BACON OVER LISTERIA CONCERNS

Pregnant women should also contact a healthcare provider if they experience fever, muscle aches and tiredness.

Even with mild illness, listeria can cause the loss of pregnancy or premature birth, as well as serious illness or death in newborns.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks of eating contaminated food but can start as early as the same day, or as late as 10 weeks after.