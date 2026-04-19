Handel's CEO reveals her measured approach to scaling the 80-year-old ice cream chain: 'We're just stewards'

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is entering a new phase of growth under CEO Jennifer Schuler, who says the 80-year-old brand is focused on balancing expansion with long-standing tradition.

Schuler, who was appointed to take the helm in March 2024, told FOX Business she is intentionally taking a measured approach as the Ohio-founded chain looks to grow.

"I've heard people say, when you're joining a new brand or business, don't come in and cannonball in the pool and send splash waves," Schuler told FOX Business. "Start by putting your toe in the water and getting a feel for it — and that's especially true with hospitality brands and brands that are…80 years [old]."

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Founded in 1945 by Alice Handel as a single neighborhood shop, the company built its reputation on handcrafted ice cream. Decades later, entrepreneur Lenny Fisher expanded the business through franchising, according to the company’s website.

Now, in what Schuler describes as its "third era," Handel’s is focused on further scaling nationally while maintaining its core identity.

"We're just stewards of it," Schuler said. "… My job is to take what was true about it 80 years ago and make sure we're carrying that forward with time."

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The company has grown to roughly 175 locations, with franchising remaining central to its strategy. Still, Schuler emphasized that Handel's has a highly selective approach.

"We have a very high bar for the franchise partners that we bring in and talk a lot about the values of the business and the vision we have for the business," she said.

Schuler also noted that there is still significant room for expansion.

"There are a lot of exciting times ahead for the brand and a lot of potential to grow because there is so much white space," she said. "Yet, you have this proven history of the brand that just kind of keeps on chugging."

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In a competitive dessert market, Handel’s is prioritizing consistency over trends.

"You're not going to see us introduce, like, a fig and olive type of flavor. … I bet there are some brands out there that do it great — We're not going to do that," Schuler said. "…. We are going to do things that are very classic and deliver on those flavors very, very well."

Schuler said her leadership approach was shaped in part by a year-long break after leaving Wetzel’s Pretzels, when she reflected on what she wanted in her next role.

"I wanted to be part of a brand that I thought could be special in a community — a gathering place in a world where there's more disconnection," she said.

That vision aligns with Handel’s identity, which Schuler believes sets it apart in the digital world.

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"Especially in times of uncertainty, when people are feeling uncertain about the stock market or global conflicts, we generally find that's when the ice cream business is just as steady and strong as ever, because it's the little pleasures in life that I think people seek out."