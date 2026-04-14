McDonald’s expands into specialty drinks with 'dirty sodas,' refreshers push

McDonald’s is moving deeper into the fast-growing specialty beverage market, expanding its menu with new "dirty sodas" and refreshers as consumer demand shifts beyond traditional soft drinks and coffee.

The push underscores a broader strategy to tap higher-margin, customizable beverages as restaurant chains compete for younger consumers and incremental traffic throughout the day.

Company documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal indicate the burger giant is preparing to roll out drinks such as a Dirty Dr Pepper and Mango Pineapple Refresher, part of a broader push into higher-margin, customizable beverages.

CHICK-FIL-A OFFERS FREE ICE CREAM IF FAMILIES DITCH PHONES AT THE TABLE IN PUSH TO UNPLUG

In a statement to FOX Business, McDonald’s signaled the shift, saying: "Our fans’ love for McDonald’s beverages runs deep… Next month, we’re building on that passion with a new era of beverages, featuring a variety of Refreshers and crafted sodas rolling out nationwide."

The company added that it will share more details soon.

Energy drinks — including reported offerings like a Red Bull-based beverage — are expected to launch later this year, according to reports.

MCDONALD'S PLANS MASSIVE OVERHAUL WITH MAJOR CHANGES TO RESTAURANTS AND MENUS

The move comes as chains across the restaurant industry race to capitalize on booming demand for specialty drinks. Orders for energy drinks have risen over the past year, while coffee and tea orders have declined, according to market data.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 303.28 -1.22 -0.40%

Competitors, including Dutch Bros, Starbucks and Taco Bell, have leaned heavily into the trend, building out drink-focused menus aimed at younger consumers seeking customizable, "treat-style" beverages throughout the day.

FAST-FOOD RESTAURANTS USING NEW TECHNOLOGY TO RESHAPE HOW CUSTOMERS PLACE ORDERS

For McDonald’s, the strategy could deliver a meaningful boost to margins. Drinks are typically among the most profitable menu items, and franchisees have reportedly invested in new equipment to support the expansion without slowing service.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The company has been testing specialty beverages for years, including through its now-closed CosMc’s concept, and appears to be preparing for a broader U.S. rollout.