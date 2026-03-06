Ford wins over Democrats and Republicans as 'most American' brand in new survey

Ford Motor Company ranks as the "most American" brand in the country, earning top marks from Democrats and Republicans alike while leading across every major income bracket, according to a new survey.

The Morning Consult survey of over 11,000 U.S. adults, conducted in February and titled "America at 250: What the Nation Believes," found the iconic automaker holds the No. 1 spot regardless of political affiliation or earnings.

Among Republicans, 21% named Ford the most American brand, well ahead of Coca-Cola at 13%, McDonald’s at 11% and Harley-Davidson at 9%.

Democrats also put Ford at the top, with 16% selecting the automaker. McDonald’s followed at 14%, Coca-Cola at 12% and Walmart at 10%.

Ford’s strength also extended to income levels, according to the survey.

Among Americans earning less than $50,000 annually, 17% chose Ford compared with 14% for McDonald’s and 11% each for Coca-Cola and Walmart.

In the $50,000 to $100,000 range, Ford again ranked first at 17%, narrowly edging Coca-Cola at 16%. McDonald’s followed at 14%, with Levi’s placing fourth at 7%.

For those earning $100,000 or more, Ford widened its lead to 19%, followed by Coca-Cola at 15%, Apple at 10% and McDonald’s at 9%.

In a statement to FOX Business, Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford said the company’s standing reflects its long-standing role in shaping the U.S. economy.

"As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, I’m proud that Ford has helped strengthen this country — not just by building great vehicles, but by expanding opportunity and improving people’s lives," Bill Ford told FOX Business in an email.

He pointed to the company’s 1903 founding by Henry Ford, whose assembly line innovations and introduction of the $5-a-day wage expanded economic opportunity for American workers.

Bill Ford also cited the company’s role in supporting the nation during World War I and World War II and its ability to endure economic downturns.

"That resilience and willingness to get up and keep swinging reflects the very best of America," Bill Ford said.

"As we look to the next 250 years, I believe the future is incredibly bright, but it hinges on us coming together as a nation. We must heal our divisions and keep pushing forward, just as we always have. Ford will be there, serving the nation and helping to build a stronger future."