Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Ford
Published

Ford wins over Democrats and Republicans as 'most American' brand in new survey

Survey of over 11,000 adults finds automaker also leads across income brackets

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Ford Motor Company ranks as the "most American" brand in the country, earning top marks from Democrats and Republicans alike while leading across every major income bracket, according to a new survey.

The Morning Consult survey of over 11,000 U.S. adults, conducted in February and titled "America at 250: What the Nation Believes," found the iconic automaker holds the No. 1 spot regardless of political affiliation or earnings.

Among Republicans, 21% named Ford the most American brand, well ahead of Coca-Cola at 13%, McDonald’s at 11% and Harley-Davidson at 9%.

Democrats also put Ford at the top, with 16% selecting the automaker. McDonald’s followed at 14%, Coca-Cola at 12% and Walmart at 10%.

FORD RECALLS MORE THAN 615,000 VEHICLES OVER WIPER, DRIVESHAFT DEFECTS

The Ford Motor headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan

The Ford logo at Ford Motor headquarters in Dearborn, Mich., March 12, 2025.  (Reuters/Rebecca Cook/File Photo / Reuters)

Ford’s strength also extended to income levels, according to the survey.

Among Americans earning less than $50,000 annually, 17% chose Ford compared with 14% for McDonald’s and 11% each for Coca-Cola and Walmart.

In the $50,000 to $100,000 range, Ford again ranked first at 17%, narrowly edging Coca-Cola at 16%. McDonald’s followed at 14%, with Levi’s placing fourth at 7%.

For those earning $100,000 or more, Ford widened its lead to 19%, followed by Coca-Cola at 15%, Apple at 10% and McDonald’s at 9%.

FORD NAMED NO. 1 MOST ICONIC AMERICAN COMPANY IN NATIONWIDE SURVEY: 'MAKING PEOPLE'S LIVES BETTER'

ford factory

Workers assemble chassis parts for vehicle frames at the General Motors assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Ind., April 9, 2024. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In a statement to FOX Business, Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford said the company’s standing reflects its long-standing role in shaping the U.S. economy.

"As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, I’m proud that Ford has helped strengthen this country — not just by building great vehicles, but by expanding opportunity and improving people’s lives," Bill Ford told FOX Business in an email.

He pointed to the company’s 1903 founding by Henry Ford, whose assembly line innovations and introduction of the $5-a-day wage expanded economic opportunity for American workers.

FORD RECALLS OVER 4.3 MILLION VEHICLES DUE TO SOFTWARE ISSUE

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. poses next to a new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck in Dearborn, Michigan

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford poses next to a new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Mich., Sept. 17, 2020.  (Reuters/Rebecca Cook / Reuters)

Bill Ford also cited the company’s role in supporting the nation during World War I and World War II and its ability to endure economic downturns.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"That resilience and willingness to get up and keep swinging reflects the very best of America," Bill Ford said. 

"As we look to the next 250 years, I believe the future is incredibly bright, but it hinges on us coming together as a nation. We must heal our divisions and keep pushing forward, just as we always have. Ford will be there, serving the nation and helping to build a stronger future."