Ford recalls over 4.3 million vehicles over software issue

Ford is recalling more than 4.3 million pickup trucks and SUVs due to a software issue that could cause trailer brakes not to function.

The recall affects certain model year 2021 through 2026 F-150s, 2022-2026 Super Duty trucks, 2024-2026 Rangers, 2022-2026 Expeditions, Mavericks, Lincoln Navigators and 2026 Transit vehicles.

When towing a trailer, the Integrated Trailer Module may lose communication with the vehicle, potentially causing a loss of brake and turn signal lights, or a loss of brake function.

If a vehicle experiences the communications loss, Ford said the driver will see a "Trailer Brake Module Fault" message on the instrument panel, and the turn signal indicator will flash rapidly. It said a "Blind Spot Assist System fault" message may also appear.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires attributed to the issue.

The automaker told FOX Business that beginning on March 17, updates will be available for the majority of vehicles over the air (OTA), through dealerships or mobile service. The OTA updates are expected to be deployed for all vehicles by May.

The action announced Thursday follows recent recalls involving Ford Explorer SUVs. Nearly 413,000 model year 2017-2019 Explorers are being recalled due to a rear suspension toe link that can fracture, potentially affecting steering control.

Toe links help maintain rear wheel alignment. If one breaks, it can cause changes in vehicle handling and raise the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In a separate action, Ford is also recalling 40,655 vehicles to address battery failures and brake pedal defects, which regulators said could increase the risk of a crash.

In 2025, Ford issued 103 safety recalls, surpassing its previous annual high with months still remaining in the calendar year, FOX Business previously reported.

FOX Business' Bradford Betz and Reuters contributed to this report.