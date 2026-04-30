Ford rolls out nationwide employee pricing to mark America’s 250th anniversary

Ford Motor Company is marking America’s 250th anniversary with a nationwide pricing push aimed at giving U.S. customers a break.

The Michigan-based automaker on Friday launched its "American Value. For American Values" campaign, offering employee pricing to all U.S. customers on most new 2025 and 2026 Ford and Lincoln vehicles through July 6.

Under the program, buyers can pay the same price as Ford employees — which is below the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) — potentially saving them hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the vehicle, according to the company.

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Ford said the campaign highlights its broader commitment to American values.

"Ford has always believed that American values are more than words — they’re actions," said Andrew Frick, president of Ford Blue and Model e, said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.08 -0.16 -1.31%

"As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, ‘American Value. For American Values‘ is our way of giving back to the people who show up every day: American workers, small business owners, and families who place their trust in Ford."

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In its announcement, Ford also highlighted its domestic footprint, noting it employs more U.S. hourly workers and assembles more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker.

"This commitment is not cyclical and not driven by short-term market conditions; it is foundational to Ford’s identity," the company said.

Earlier this year, Ford was ranked the " most American " brand in the country in a national survey, earning top marks across political affiliations and income levels.

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In a statement to FOX Business at the time, Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford said the company’s standing reflects its long-standing role in shaping the U.S. economy.

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