Ford recalls over 140,000 pickup trucks over wiring fire risk

Ford is recalling more than 140,000 Ranger trucks in the U.S. after federal safety regulators warned a wiring issue could elevate the risk of fire, as well as potential crashes or injuries.

The recall affects 140,201 vehicles spanning the 2024 through 2026 model years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The agency said the problem is linked to wiring associated with the sun visor and headliner that may be routed incorrectly or wrapped with too much tape, conditions that can cause the wires to degrade and potentially trigger an electrical short near the A-pillar.

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To address the issue, Ford dealers will examine the wiring and update the vehicle’s body control module software. Harnesses showing signs of damage will be replaced at no cost to owners, the agency said.

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The recall is being rolled out in phases, beginning with certain 2025 model-year trucks. Owner notification letters are scheduled to start the week of May 31, followed by additional rounds in late June for 2026 models and late July for 2024 models.

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Regulators said interim notices alerting drivers to the safety risk are expected to be mailed April 27, with a final repair solution anticipated later in the summer. The campaign is identified as 26S29, and affected VINs have been searchable on NHTSA’s website since mid-April.

Reuters contributed to this report.