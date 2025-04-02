Tony’s Chocolonely bars recalled for possibly containing ‘small stones’

A chocolate manufacturer has issued a voluntary recall of certain chocolate bars sold in the U.S. and Canada, because they could contain "small stones."

Tony's Chocolonely Inc., based in Amsterdam, Netherlands and has offices in places like New York City, announced the recall on Monday, saying the chocolate bars in question were distributed to retailers in Canada and the U.S.

According to the announcement, seven lots of Tony’s brand Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar (6.35 oz) and Everything Bar (6.35 oz) were being recalled "because the product may contain small stones."

The candy bars were sold in U.S. retail stores and on the company's website, www.tonyschocolonely. The notice said distribution of the recalled bars began on Feb. 7 and ended on March 24.

FDA RECALLS CHEESE SOLD AT ALDI LOCATIONS IN 4 STATES

"Whilst the chance of any individual product being affected is low, we have decided to take this step to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Tony’s Chocolonely consumers," the company said.

The company added that a limited number of consumers reported that they found small stones in the product, which were not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and almond processing.

The products being recalled are identified with the following lot code, best-by date and UPC:

Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar (180g / 6.35 oz):

4327, 22-Nov-25, 850011828564

4330, 25-Nov-25, 850011828564

4331, 26-Nov-25, 850011828564

M4331, 26-Nov-25, 850032676441

THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF GROUND COFFEE RECALLED DUE TO MISLABELING ERROR: FDA

Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt (180g / 6.35 oz):

163094, 2-Apr-26, 858010005641

162634, 28-Feb-26, 858010005641

M162634, 28-Feb-26, 850011828908

In Canada, Dark Almond Sea Salt, 180g products, with a lot number of 162697, and Everything bar, 180g products, with a lot number of 4332, were also recalled.

TRADER JOE'S RECALLS SPARKLING WATER BOTTLES OVER 'LACERATION HAZARD': 'DISPOSE OF THEM CAREFULLY'

Lot codes are unique identifiers assigned to a batch or quantity of products manufactured under the same conditions and used for tracking and traceability, the company said.

For the bars in question, the lot code is printed on the side of the candy bar wrapper and usually starts with the letter "L" for everyday items, and "M" for personalized items.

No other lot codes were included in the voluntary recall, and Tony’s Chocolonely said the action was taken to ensure the safety of its consumers, as a precautionary measure.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Consumers who possess one of the candy bars in question are encouraged to return the item to the store it was purchased from for a refund or replacement or simply dispose of the product.