Build-A-Bear shuts down 'pay your age' discount after 'overwhelming' crowds

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s “Pay Your Age Day” drew crowds so big that the company ended the one-day sale early.

The maker of custom teddy bears said Thursday it had cut off lines at its U.S. stores after local authorities required outlets around the country to limit crowd sizes. The one-day sale shut down just hours after it began in some towns, according to USA Today. The company said stores experienced “overwhelming” demand and long lines.

“Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns,” the company said in a message on its website. “We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

Build-A-Bear’s first-ever “pay your age” sale, which was announced earlier this week, allowed customers to buy a stuffed bear for the same price as their age. The discount applied to any Make-Your-Own bear in U.S., Canada and U.K. stores.

“We feel it is important to share that, based on the information available to us before the day began, we could not have predicted this reaction to our Pay Your Age Day event,” Build-A-Bear said in a statement. “We understand that many guests were turned away as, due to safety concerns created by the crowds, authorities in certain locations closed Build-A-Bear stores and, in other locations, we were forced to limit the line.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BBW BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP INC 7.80 +0.10 +1.30%

The St. Louis-based company said it will provide vouchers for members of its rewards program. It asked Bonus Club members to log into their accounts by midnight on July 15, and the vouchers are good through Aug. 31. Stores also distributed vouchers for a future purchase to customers who waited in line Thursday.