Amazon Prime Day: Back to school deals announced

Amazon has added back-to-school and off-to-college deals for Prime Day, after more than one-third of back-to-school and off-to-college shoppers purchased school items on Amazon.com during Prime Day 2017.

According to a June 2018 poll conducted by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, more than half of back-to-school and off-to-college shoppers are planning to shop for the upcoming school season this Prime Day, after one-third shopped on Amazon last year.

Amazon said it will offer deals on everything customers need as they head back to school and off to college, from colored pencils to shoes. The company added that last year, Amazon customers purchased “more pencils, pens, notebooks, glue sticks, lunchboxes and backpacks on Prime Day than any other day of the year.”

As previously reported by FOX Business, Prime Day will start on July 16th at 3 p.m. ET and will last for 36 hours. The company started rolling out countdown deals on Monday.