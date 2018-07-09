Build-A-Bear 'Pay Your Age Day' will give kids a big discount

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced on Monday a one-day deal that will give kids a big discount.
Continue Reading Below
All customers who shop at Build-A-Bear during the first-ever “Pay Your Age Day” on Thursday, July 12, will be charged the same as their current age. The discount applies to any Make-Your-Own bear available in U.S., Canada and U.K. stores.
In order to score the discount, customers must enroll in Build-A-Bear’s Bonus Club rewards program.
More from FOX Business
The deal coincides with the St. Louis-based company’s launch of “Count Your Candles,” which allows customers ages 14 and under to “pay their age” for a Birthday Treat Bear during the month of their birthday. The stuffed bear normally costs $14.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|BBW
|BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP INC
|7.70
|+0.05
|+0.65%
Advertisement
Nearly one-third of Build-A-Bear’s sales are associated with birthdays, according to CEO Sharon Price John.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.