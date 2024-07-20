Rice sold in 7 states recalled due to possible contamination of 'rodent origin'

Rice sold in seven states has been recalled due to the possibility of contamination by a "foreign object that appears to be of rodent origin."

About 4,600 cases of the 16-ounce polybags of "Lundberg Family Farms Sustainable Wild Blend Gourmet Rice" are impacted by the recall announcement, said the Food and Drug Administration.

There are six bags per case, meaning there are more than 27,000 bags under this recall.

The product is a mixture of black, brown, red, and wild rice, said the Lundberg Family Farms website.

The recall was first announced on May 10, 2024, but was classified by the FDA as "Class II" on July 17, 2024.

A "Class II" recall means "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," said the FDA's website.

A representative from Lundberg Family Farms told the website Health that the recall was done out of an "abundance of caution" and that the recalled products are no longer being sold on store shelves.

Additionally, "No illnesses have been reported from the consumption of the affected product," the representative told Health.

The recalled bags of rice carry the UPC number of 73416-00430, lot code of 231004, and the best by date of October 4, 2024, said the FDA.

The affected products were sold in grocery stores in Arizona, California, Florida, Maine, New Hampshire, Oregon and Wisconsin, noted the recall notice.

Other rice products from Lundberg Family Farms, or bags of Sustainable Wild Blend Gourmet Rice with different lot numbers were not recalled.

Anyone who has the recalled rice should throw it away and contact the retailer for a refund.

