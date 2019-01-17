Amazon Prime surpasses 100M US subscribers, firm says

Amazon’s Prime subscription service now has more than 100 million members in the U.S. alone, according to a study by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

Based on an analysis of buyer shopping patterns on Amazon’s platform, Prime had 101 million U.S. subscribers as of Dec. 31, 2018, the firm said. An estimated 62 percent of all Amazon shoppers subscribe to Prime.

CIRP said the average Amazon Prime subscriber spends about $1,400 per year on the platform. Conversely, the average non-subscriber spends about $600.

“Amazon grew to over 100 million U.S. Prime members in the quarter,” CIRP Partner and Co-Founder Josh Lowitz said in a statement. “Membership growth has slowed, but continued steadily in the holiday quarter. U.S. memberships grew 10 percent in the past year, slower than before, but still significant on a huge base and after years of rapid growth.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on CIRP’s findings.

The e-commerce giant rarely publishes specific numbers relating to its Prime subscriber base. However, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a letter to shareholders last April that the platform has surpassed 100 million subscribers globally.

Amazon Prime subscriptions cost $119 per year. Members gain access to a variety of benefits, including the Prime Video streaming service.