Amazon starting to hire at HQ2 in New York

E-commerce giant Amazon is expected to create 25,000 in both Long Island City, New York, and Arlington, Virginia – and the company is officially looking to hire its first workers at the New York City location.

Continue Reading Below

According to the company’s website – and as first reported by CNBC – it is seeking two people to work for its Intelligent Cloud Control (ICC) team, as a front end engineer and a software development manager. The job descriptions directly reference the new HQ2 location.

A front end engineer would be responsible for building and launching a web product. The software development manager candidate would lead a team of engineers to protect the company in the development of “anomaly detection and remediation services.”

Amazon said it will hire 50 people in 2019 for its ICC team, which is part of a larger cloud-based unit that helps the company innovate by integrating its products and services, like Alexa and Amazon Video, to the internet. Both job listings have been posted within the past four days.

Amazon is expected to invest $2.5 billion in each of its new HQ2 locations, expecting to generate $10 billion in tax revenue for New York and $3.2 billion in revenue in Virginia over the span of 20 years.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In addition to its new, local HQ2 facility, the New York Post reported on Monday that the e-commerce giant is looking to lease a 10,000 square foot space in the iconic New York City Chrysler Building for a large retail store.