Amazon may lease large retail space in Chrysler Building: Report

E-commerce giant Amazon is looking to make another real estate deal – this time to lease space in the iconic New York City Chrysler Building.

Continue Reading Below

The New York Post reported late Sunday that the company is close to signing a lease for about 10,000 square feet at the midtown tower to develop a large store. Sources told the publication that the deal is close to completion.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Meanwhile, last week The Wall Street Journal reported that the Chrysler Building was put up for sale by its owners – an Abu Dhabi government fund and New York developer Tishman Speyer. The skyscraper is the eighth tallest in the city.

Amazon and other major technology companies have been snapping up new real estate across both coasts of the country. Last year Amazon publicly conducted a search for a new headquarters location – ultimately choosing to split the facilities among Long Island City, New York, and Arlington, Virginia. It will invest $2.5 billion in each location.

Advertisement

Search giant Google recently announced a major expansion of its New York City office space, communicating intentions to invest $1 billion and to double its local workforce. It is also reportedly looking to lease office space in a Los Angeles shopping mall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Tech darling Apple quietly made plans to invest $1 billion to build a new campus in North Austin, Texas.