7-Eleven giving free AirPods with $50 orders through its app

If you’ve been wanting some Apple AirPods and you also need a bunch of nachos and soda, it’s your lucky day.

Continue Reading Below

7-Eleven said it’s giving away free AirPods to some customers who spend $50 or more through its 7NOW app on Thursday.

Before you go ordering loads of candy bars, keep in mind the fine print: 7-Eleven will send a notification through the app when it’s ready to start giving out the AirPods. The order total has to be at least $50 before tax. And they only have 500 pairs to give out.

The convenience chain has recently been making a big push behind the app, which offers delivery service through DoorDash and Postmates. Customers can even get orders delivered to public places like parks, according to the company.

Recently, on 7-Eleven’s free Slurpee day, the chain also offered an extra free treat to customers who used its app.

Advertisement

For orders through the app, there’s a $3.99 fee charged for delivery, plus an extra $1.99 for orders under $15. The company says orders take an average of 30 minutes to reach customers.

Also, a heads-up for anyone trying to get some of those free AirPods: they won’t be coming with your order today. 7-Eleven said they’ll ship out within six weeks.

FOX Business’ Ann Schmidt contributed to this report.