7-Eleven will deliver to public 'hot spots' like parks, beaches

7-Eleven just got more convenient.

Starting Monday, the retailer will deliver food and other items to customers at specific “hot spots” such as public parks and beaches.

There will be more than 2,000 locations, including Central Park in New York City and Venice Beach in Los Angeles, according to The Associated Press.

All customers have to do is download the convenience store’s 7NOW app and choose "Show 7NOW Pins" to find a hot spot near them.

Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven's executive vice president and chief digital information and marketing officer, said the chain expects to eventually have 200,000 hot spots.

The strategy follows a similar service run by Domino's that lets customers order pizza and other items on its menu and have them delivered to more than 150,000 public locations.

7-Eleven's delivery service is the latest move ramping up convenience for shoppers who are shifting more of their buying online.

7-Eleven will begin delivery to "hot spots" at public parks and beaches starting Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

In 2018, the chain rolled out an app-based delivery service to shoppers' homes in 28 major metropolitan markets. When it was rolling out that service, it found customers were asking to have items directly delivered to public places, like parks, or were seeking delivery when they're stuck at the beach and need water or a phone charger, Singh said.

"We've been on this journey to redefine convenience," said Singh. "This makes it easy for people to stay in the moment."

The chain charges a flat delivery fee of $3.99. And for orders under $15, customers pay an extra $1.99. For all orders, it promises an average wait time of 30 minutes. For both services, the orders are fulfilled from its 9,100 stores.

For the delivery service to public hot spots, 7-Eleven will be using Postmates. For the delivery service to customers' homes, it uses DoorDash in addition to Postmates.

In March, the retailer unveiled a new convenience store format in Dallas, Texas, that featured everything from street tacos to a craft beer refilling station.

Dubbed an “experimental testing ground” by 7-Eleven officials, the lab store debuted on March 22. The location features indoor and outdoor seating and a streamlined checkout process that allows customers to pay through their phones.

A 7-Eleven representative said at the time that the chain has plans for a nationwide launch of its experimental store format, though it’s unclear how many locations will be opened.

Fox Business’ Thomas Barrabi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.