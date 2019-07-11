7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day: How to get a free Slurpee and other food discounts on 7/11

7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees Thursday to celebrate July 11, the date that shares its name.

The convenience store chain is offering each customer one free small Slurpee through 7 p.m. local time with no purchase necessary.

The company said they expect to give away 9 million free Slurpees.

“7‑Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals,” said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages.

This year’s featured flavor is blueberry lemonade, and the “lite” flavor is sugar-free cherry limeade. They’re also selling accessory bottles and straws for anyone who wants to spend some money on the free drink.

The chain is also offering dollar deals on hot foods like hot dogs and pizza.

7-Eleven began giving out free Slurpees in 2002 to celebrate its 75th birthday. This year, customers can even get another free drink. The store is giving a second free Slurpee to its 7Rewards members who scan their app or card or enter their phone number when picking up the first free frozen treat. They will receive a coupon for a free Slurpee of any size, redeemable within 30 days.

Also, customers who place an order through 7-Eleven’s 7NOW app on July 12 can receive a free medium Slurpee. The store also offers free delivery on the first three orders customers make through the app.