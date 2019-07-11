Free summer giveaways: Mark your calendar for these food freebies

Summertime means hot weather and parents looking for cheap activities for their kids.

Continue Reading Below

One way to beat the heat without breaking the bank is to hunt for freebies. 7-Eleven held its big annual Slurpee giveaway Thursday, but other restaurants and shops are still planning to offer free food and drink as the summer continues.

Many of these giveaways center around dubious “national ____ day” events. But free is free, so here’s a look at what’s being offered:

July 13 is apparently national French fry day. McDonald’s will give away a free medium fry to customers who order through Uber Eats. Pennsylvania convenience store Sheetz is offering free fries to customers who order through its app, FOX43 reported.

To celebrate national mac & cheese day on July 14, Annie’s is giving away 50 bundles of its “coveted” white cheddar cheese packets.

Advertisement

TravelCenters of America is offering a free hot dog to each of its loyalty program members at TA, Petro and TA Express locations on July 17 to celebrate national hot dog day.

McAlister’s Deli is holding its annual free tea day on July 18. Anyone who visits will receive a free 32 oz. tea plus free refills. The winning location of the chain’s “Tea Town Showdown” will also earn a prize of as much as $10,000 for a local community partner.

Dippin’ Dots is planning to give away free mini cups of its frozen treats for two hours on July 21 to celebrate national ice cream day.

Dogs can also get in on the national ice cream day fun. PetSmart will also celebrate the event on July 20 and 21 with free dog-friendly ice cream with dog biscuit treats at its PetsHotel locations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

To celebrate national root beer float day on Aug. 6, A&W will give away free small root beer floats at its restaurants. There’s no purchase necessary, but they are encouraging those who take them up on the offer to donate to Disabled American Veterans.