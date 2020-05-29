Here's what you can get for $900,000 in Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas, is the kind of popular vacation destination that may look even more attractive as a place to live permanently than it did before because the new coronavirus has many city dwellers reconsidering their living situations.

But Corpus Christi isn’t just a beach town -- although the beaches are open. It’s also home to a major port visited by thousands of ships and barges each year, as well as a U.S. Navy airbase.

And while the coronavirus has slowed the number of homes hitting the market in the Gulf Coast community, the median sale price in the first quarter of 2020 was actually up 10.6 percent in the Corpus Christi metropolitan statistical area compared to the same period last year, according to Texas Realtors. And the number of closings was up 15.4 percent compared to a year earlier.

With summer unofficially underway, anyone looking for a beach home would need to act soon in order to get the most out of the season. So here’s a look at what you can get for $900,000 in the Corpus Christi area:

Padre Island -- $899,000

This contemporary waterfront home is on the bayside of Padre Island, a barrier island with sandy beaches and a national park.

The 3,903-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Zoe Gottlich of Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel Realtors.

The home features cathedral ceilings and an open floorplan. There’s a wall of water-facing windows and a stone fireplace. The master suite includes an office and a large bathroom with a soaking tub.

Outside, the property includes a boat dock and lift, and a pool and spa.

Commodores Cove -- $888,888

This canal-front home is in a sought-after neighborhood on the bayside of Padre Island with direct water access.

The 3,259-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Paula Piper with Piper and Associates Real Estate.

The home includes a large heated indoor pool, fireplace, open kitchen and dual master bedrooms. The master suites include spacious bathrooms and one features an en suite study and a large walk-in closet with custom storage.

The spacious deck looks over the bay and is ideal for entertaining. It features two boat lifts.

Sunflower Beach -- $865,000

This furnished new construction home is located in a resort community in Port Aransas, just north of Corpus Christi.

The 2,161-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Sunflower Beach Resort & Residences.

The bright and airy home includes two balconies and a private courtyard. The living spaces, kitchen and master suite sit upstairs, while the rest of the bedrooms and two bathrooms are downstairs.

The community also includes a beach club with separate adult and family pools, restaurants, private cabanas, parks and a boardwalk crossing the dunes to the beach.

