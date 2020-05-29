Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

What You Can Get For Your Money

Here's what you can get for $900,000 in Corpus Christi, Texas

Beach houses are bigger in Texas

By FOXBusiness
close
Dolly Lenz Real Estate CEO Dolly Lenz and Managing Director Jenny Lenz discusses the industry's rebound from coronavirus economic downturn.video

Real estate making 'stunning' coronavirus recovery: Expert agents

Dolly Lenz Real Estate CEO Dolly Lenz and Managing Director Jenny Lenz discusses the industry's rebound from coronavirus economic downturn.

Corpus Christi, Texas, is the kind of popular vacation destination that may look even more attractive as a place to live permanently than it did before because the new coronavirus has many city dwellers reconsidering their living situations.

Continue Reading Below

But Corpus Christi isn’t just a beach town -- although the beaches are open. It’s also home to a major port visited by thousands of ships and barges each year, as well as a U.S. Navy airbase.

And while the coronavirus has slowed the number of homes hitting the market in the Gulf Coast community, the median sale price in the first quarter of 2020 was actually up 10.6 percent in the Corpus Christi metropolitan statistical area compared to the same period last year, according to Texas Realtors. And the number of closings was up 15.4 percent compared to a year earlier.

With summer unofficially underway, anyone looking for a beach home would need to act soon in order to get the most out of the season. So here’s a look at what you can get for $900,000 in the Corpus Christi area:

Padre Island -- $899,000

This Corpus Christi home is listed for $899,000. (Island Digital Images, LLC)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $800,000 IN ST. LOUIS

This contemporary waterfront home is on the bayside of Padre Island, a barrier island with sandy beaches and a national park.

The 3,903-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Zoe Gottlich of Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel Realtors.

This Corpus Christi home is listed for $899,000. (Island Digital Images, LLC)

The home features cathedral ceilings and an open floorplan. There’s a wall of water-facing windows and a stone fireplace. The master suite includes an office and a large bathroom with a soaking tub.

This Corpus Christi home is listed for $899,000. (Island Digital Images, LLC)

Outside, the property includes a boat dock and lift, and a pool and spa.

This Corpus Christi home is listed for $899,000. (Island Digital Images, LLC)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $700,000 IN INDIANAPOLIS

Commodores Cove -- $888,888

This home is listed for $888,888 in Corpus Christi. (Piper and Associates Real Estate)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $700,000 IN LAS VEGAS

This canal-front home is in a sought-after neighborhood on the bayside of Padre Island with direct water access.

The 3,259-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Paula Piper with Piper and Associates Real Estate.

This home is listed for $888,888 in Corpus Christi. (Piper and Associates Real Estate)

The home includes a large heated indoor pool, fireplace, open kitchen and dual master bedrooms. The master suites include spacious bathrooms and one features an en suite study and a large walk-in closet with custom storage.

This home is listed for $888,888 in Corpus Christi. (Piper and Associates Real Estate)

The spacious deck looks over the bay and is ideal for entertaining. It features two boat lifts.

This home is listed for $888,888 in Corpus Christi. (Piper and Associates Real Estate)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

Sunflower Beach -- $865,000

This Port Aransas home is listed for $865,000. (Sunflower Beach Resorts & Residences)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This furnished new construction home is located in a resort community in Port Aransas, just north of Corpus Christi.

The 2,161-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Sunflower Beach Resort & Residences.

This Port Aransas home is listed for $865,000. (Sunflower Beach Resorts & Residences)

The bright and airy home includes two balconies and a private courtyard. The living spaces, kitchen and master suite sit upstairs, while the rest of the bedrooms and two bathrooms are downstairs.

This Port Aransas home is listed for $865,000. (Sunflower Beach Resorts & Residences)

The community also includes a beach club with separate adult and family pools, restaurants, private cabanas, parks and a boardwalk crossing the dunes to the beach.

This Port Aransas home is listed for $865,000. (Sunflower Beach Resorts & Residences)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS