Here's what you can get for $700,000 in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis real estate market felt the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic like just about any other community, but the market appears to already be turning itself around.

Indianapolis is the capital of the Hoosier State and it is home to major businesses like health insurer Anthem and drug maker Lilly.

Loan applications in the area were up nearly 15 percent so far this month, FOX 59 reported Friday. And the average sale price of $175,000 during the past month is 8 percent higher than a year ago despite the pandemic, according to real estate firm Redfin.

So here’s a look at some of what you can get in Indianapolis with a $700,000 budget:

Herron-Morton Place - $699,900

This new construction home is located in a tree-lined historic neighborhood within walking distance of popular restaurants and a local brewery.

The 3,816-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Lisa Phillips of Keller Williams.

The ground floor features an open floorplan with room for front and rear living spaces connected by the dining area and kitchen with a large island. There’s even more room in the finished basement, and the backyard is fully fenced and leads to a detached three-car garage, according to the listing.

The luxurious master suite includes a huge shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet with plenty of storage and lots of windows to let in sunlight.

Fall Creek Place - $699,000

This character-filled home dates to 1900 but it has been fully updated. The home sits in a central, walkable revitalized neighborhood with lots of restored properties and new construction, as well as new parks and other amenities.

The 5,475-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Sarah Fishburn of F.C. Tucker Company.

The front of the home features a large, inviting porch. Inside, there are two fireplaces, an open concept kitchen, second-floor laundry room and a spacious master suite. The finished third floor includes two more rooms and a full bathroom.

The fenced-in backyard includes a large patio, a gas fire pit and a garden. There’s also a two-car garage.

Meridian-Kessler - $655,000

This brick Tudor-style home was built in 1931 and has been updated with modern finishes while still maintaining elements of the home’s original character.

The 4,325-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with RE/MAX.

The home has a circular floor plan, vaulted ceiling and beams, a fireplace, eat-in kitchen and three living spaces. The master suite features built-ins and a dressing room.

The rear family room overlooks the fenced-in backyard, which includes a patio and pergola. The property sits in a historic, walkable neighborhood.

