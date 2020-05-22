Here's what you can get for $800,000 in St. Louis

After a dramatic drop in activity as the coronavirus pandemic kept people inside their houses, the St. Louis, Missouri, real estate market may be springing back.

The number of listings in the metro area was nearly 17 percent lower in March than a year earlier, according to Realtor.com. But home sale prices, after dipping to a low of $172,500 in February, climbed to $200,000 in April, according to STLRE.com.

And average sale prices over the past month were 7.6 percent higher than a year ago, according to Redfin.

St. Louis is home to the Anheuser-Busch flagship brewery and the headquarters of a number of major companies like Express Scripts, Monsanto and Enterprise Holdings. So there’s no shortage of reasons to move to the “Gateway to the West.”

Here’s a look at what you can get for $800,000 in St. Louis:

Compton Heights - $789,000

This historic 1929 brick home has been fully restored with more than $630,000 in renovations.

The 4,689-square-foot house includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Adam Briggs of RE/MAX.

The home includes historic touches such as crown molding, a rounded staircase, an oversized living room fireplace and a bar in the finished basement. The bright kitchen includes a center island with double ovens and a cooktop. Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom, and the master suite also includes a walk-in closet with laundry.

An upstairs bonus room connects to a balcony overlooking the grassy, 0.36-acre property. A third-floor flex room also includes a full bathroom and a walk-in closet.

The property is in a green historic neighborhood centrally located near downtown St. Louis as well as parks, dining and entertainment.

Town and Country - $755,000

This 2016 home features modern comforts and high-tech upgrades.

The 3,520-square-foot residence includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Debbie Dutton of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The traditional home is located in a suburban subdivision west of St. Louis.

It includes an open floor plan with a two-story gathering room and fireplace, an upstairs media room, a “decorator quality” kitchen and French doors connecting to the dining room, which overlooks a pond. The spacious master bath includes a tub and a glass walk-in shower.

Davis Place - $714,900

This large updated duplex is located within walking distance of a shopping district and a mall, major corporate headquarters, parks and a train connecting to downtown St. Louis.

The 3,018-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Jeff Winer of Wood Brothers Realty.

Originally built in 1935, the home has been updated for modern tastes with a new kitchen and clean, white bathrooms. It also features arched entryways, hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and two fireplaces.

The master suite has been updated with an en suite bathroom and a dressing room-like walk-in closet.

