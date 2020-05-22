Expand / Collapse search
What You Can Get For Your Money

Here's what you can get for $800,000 in St. Louis

'Gateway to the West' offers variety of comfortable homes

By FOXBusiness
Dolly Lenz Real Estate CEO Dolly Lenz and Managing Director Jenny Lenz discuss the industry's rebound from the coronavirus economic downturn.

Real estate making 'stunning' coronavirus recovery: Expert agents

After a dramatic drop in activity as the coronavirus pandemic kept people inside their houses, the St. Louis, Missouri, real estate market may be springing back.

The number of listings in the metro area was nearly 17 percent lower in March than a year earlier, according to Realtor.com. But home sale prices, after dipping to a low of $172,500 in February, climbed to $200,000 in April, according to STLRE.com.

And average sale prices over the past month were 7.6 percent higher than a year ago, according to Redfin.

St. Louis is home to the Anheuser-Busch flagship brewery and the headquarters of a number of major companies like Express Scripts, Monsanto and Enterprise Holdings. So there’s no shortage of reasons to move to the “Gateway to the West.”

Here’s a look at what you can get for $800,000 in St. Louis:

Compton Heights - $789,000

This St. Louis home is listed for $789,000. (RE/MAX)

This historic 1929 brick home has been fully restored with more than $630,000 in renovations.

The 4,689-square-foot house includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Adam Briggs of RE/MAX.

This St. Louis home is listed for $789,000. (RE/MAX)

The home includes historic touches such as crown molding, a rounded staircase, an oversized living room fireplace and a bar in the finished basement. The bright kitchen includes a center island with double ovens and a cooktop. Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom, and the master suite also includes a walk-in closet with laundry.

An upstairs bonus room connects to a balcony overlooking the grassy, 0.36-acre property. A third-floor flex room also includes a full bathroom and a walk-in closet.

This St. Louis home is listed for $789,000. (RE/MAX)

The property is in a green historic neighborhood centrally located near downtown St. Louis as well as parks, dining and entertainment.

This St. Louis home is listed for $789,000. (RE/MAX)

Town and Country - $755,000

This Missouri home is on the market for $755,000. (Coldwell Banker Realty)

This 2016 home features modern comforts and high-tech upgrades.

The 3,520-square-foot residence includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Debbie Dutton of Coldwell Banker Realty.

This Missouri home is on the market for $755,000. (Coldwell Banker Realty)

The traditional home is located in a suburban subdivision west of St. Louis.

This Missouri home is on the market for $755,000. (Coldwell Banker Realty)

It includes an open floor plan with a two-story gathering room and fireplace, an upstairs media room, a “decorator quality” kitchen and French doors connecting to the dining room, which overlooks a pond. The spacious master bath includes a tub and a glass walk-in shower.

​ This Missouri home is on the market for $755,000. (Coldwell Banker Realty)

Davis Place - $714,900

This home in the St. Louis area is listed for $714,900. (Wood Brothers Realty)

This large updated duplex is located within walking distance of a shopping district and a mall, major corporate headquarters, parks and a train connecting to downtown St. Louis.

The 3,018-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Jeff Winer of Wood Brothers Realty.

This home in the St. Louis area is listed for $714,900. (Wood Brothers Realty)

Originally built in 1935, the home has been updated for modern tastes with a new kitchen and clean, white bathrooms. It also features arched entryways, hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and two fireplaces.

This home in the St. Louis area is listed for $714,900. (Wood Brothers Realty)

The master suite has been updated with an en suite bathroom and a dressing room-like walk-in closet.

This home in the St. Louis area is listed for $714,900. (Wood Brothers Realty)

