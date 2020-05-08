Here's what you can get for $700,000 in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas real estate market has seen a serious slowdown, but prices remain higher than they were a year ago.

The median closing price in Vegas hit a record $319,000 in March despite the growing coronavirus pandemic, Thomas Blanchard, president of the Las Vegas Realtors trade group, said in a video last month.

That median price point fell to $310,000 in April, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, but that was still up 3.3 percent from April 2019.

The number of houses sold last month, however, was down 31.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the report.

Blanchard noted that the market was “lagging” in April but remained optimistic that it would continue upward after the pandemic wanes.

“Let’s face it, this is a temporary thing that we’re going through,” he said in the video. “I expect everything will be OK once we get through this.”

Still, it could be a good time to buy before the market picks up again. Here’s a look at what’s on the market in Las Vegas for a buyer with a $700,000 budget:

Salt Creek - $675,000

This single-story home offers a “backyard paradise” in a small gated neighborhood, according to the listing with Ashley Hollenbeck of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 3,596-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath.

The upgraded interior includes custom built-ins, plantation shutters and custom closets, according to the listing. There are a formal living and dining room, a den, a great room and office space. The master suite offers a bathroom with a walk-in granite shower and a jetted tub.

The property features a heated pool with a waterfall, a covered patio, low-maintenance landscaping, a circular driveway and a side yard with enough space to park an RV.

Foothills - $650,000

This home is located in a private guard-gated community and has been “highly upgraded,” according to the listing with Linda Rheinberger of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The 3,092-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath.

Inside, the home includes comforts like a downstairs master, a family room, a gas fireplace and a covered, closed-in patio.

Outside, there’s a built-in barbecue, a heated pool/spa combo and a waterfall on the 7,841-square-foot lot. The property also includes a three-car garage.

Nevada Trails - $640,000

This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from a park with a playground, a basketball court and tennis courts.

The 3,878-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Robert Steim of Keller Williams.

The home includes a spacious kitchen with double ovens, a large island and a walk-in pantry. The master bathroom features a large tub, a walk-in shower and dual vanities.

The “resort-like” backyard offers a heated pool and spa, a waterfall, a built-in barbecue and an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and a putting green, according to the listing. There’s also a three-car garage and the oversized driveway has enough room for RV parking.

