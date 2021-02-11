Here's what you can get for $1M in Fort Myers, Florida

Snowstorms rolling across many parts of the U.S. this week may have many Americans considering whether it’s time to move someplace a little sunnier and warmer.

Fort Myers, Florida, could be just the place.

The city on the southwest Florida coast is known for its beaches and opportunities for recreation like fishing, golfing and boating. It’s also home to the spring training camps of the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins, as well as historic winter estates that belonged to Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

Last fall, U.S. News & World Report ranked Fort Myers as the second-best place to retire in the U.S., thanks to the lack of state income taxes and rising home values, as well as affordable costs of groceries. Even for those not retiring anytime soon, the publication ranked Fort Myers on its list of best places to live, too.

Home prices are not as high as in some parts of the state, but home values are rising. The median sale price in Fort Myers has risen from $222,000 in January 2020 to $237,000 last month, according to Realtor.com. And homes spend a median 73 days on the market, down from 97 last June and 105 in September 2019.

Here’s what you can get with a $1 million budget in Fort Myers, Florida:

Sanibel Harbour - $1 million

This waterfront condo offers views of the bay and the Gulf of Mexico beyond.

The 2,366-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Troy De Mond of Royal Shell Real Estate.

The condo includes two separate living areas with two private balconies. It features coffered ceilings and a kitchen breakfast bar.

The owner’s suite is located away from the other bedrooms. It includes a large en suite bathroom with a soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. The suite also features its own private living room and balcony.

Owners in this building receive discount membership privileges at the neighboring Marriott resort and spa.

The Landings - $999,000

This waterfront townhome is located in a club community with loads of amenities.

The 2,635-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Aimee Bireley of Rossman Realty Group.

The home features dual primary suites, one upstairs and one downstairs. The upper suite includes a private den and sunset balcony overlooking the river.

There is also a private courtyard and a lanai with electric shutters.

The townhouse sits just steps away from the club’s pool and private marina. Other amenities include tennis, golf, pickleball, bocce ball, a fitness center, two restaurants and 18 lakes for catch-and-release fishing.

Fiddlesticks Country Club - $989,750

This stately home sits beside the 13th tee of the country club’s “Long Mean” course.

The 7,076-square-foot mansion includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing with Susan Yarab of John R. Wood Properties.

The home features double mahogany doors, a huge great room and a bar. There is an upstairs den space and balcony. Each of the bedrooms includes an en suite bathroom, walk-in closet and private sitting area.

Outside, the property features a screened lanai and a pool.

The club includes two 18-hole golf courses, plus other amenities including tennis, a resort-style pool with a dining cabana, casual and formal dining options and a large fitness center.